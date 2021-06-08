Better ties between China and Britain could affect Beijing’s relations with other countries, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters Better ties between China and Britain could affect Beijing’s relations with other countries, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Better ties between China and Britain could affect Beijing’s relations with other countries, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China’s new envoy to Britain calls for reset in relations amid Hong Kong, Xinjiang tensions

  • Ambassador says opportunities for cooperation range from trade to Covid-19
  • Better ties between the two countries could improve relations with other powers, observer says

Topic |   Diplomacy
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:21pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Better ties between China and Britain could affect Beijing’s relations with other countries, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters Better ties between China and Britain could affect Beijing’s relations with other countries, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
Better ties between China and Britain could affect Beijing’s relations with other countries, an analyst says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE