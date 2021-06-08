A delegation of US senators arrive in a military plane at Taipei Songshan Airport on Sunday. Photo: Reuters A delegation of US senators arrive in a military plane at Taipei Songshan Airport on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
A delegation of US senators arrive in a military plane at Taipei Songshan Airport on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing vows to protect national unity ‘at all costs’ after US senators visit Taiwan

  • US delegation travelled to the island in a military plane to announce a vaccine donation, while Antony Blinken signalled trade talks may resume
  • Washington’s increasing engagement with Taipei may push Beijing towards more aggressive action, according to analysts

Kristin HuangSarah Zheng
Kristin Huang  and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:39pm, 8 Jun, 2021

A delegation of US senators arrive in a military plane at Taipei Songshan Airport on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
