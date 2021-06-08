The Japan Foundation set up its programme in 2008 to improve exchanges between Japan and China. Photo: Shutterstock The Japan Foundation set up its programme in 2008 to improve exchanges between Japan and China. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese intellectuals called traitors online for Japan exchange visits

  • Trips were organised and paid for by the Japan Foundation, partly funded by the Japanese government
  • Some criticise the Chinese participants for helping to promote Japan, but analyst draws parallel with China’s Confucius Institutes

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:47pm, 8 Jun, 2021

