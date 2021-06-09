China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected pass a bill to counter foreign sanctions. Photo: Simon Song China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected pass a bill to counter foreign sanctions. Photo: Simon Song
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected pass a bill to counter foreign sanctions. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Diplomacy

Could business be caught in the crossfire of China’s ‘legal battle with the West’?

  • China’s national legislature set to pass draft law meant to give firmer legal footing for counteraction to foreign sanctions
  • Legislation largely symbolic but there may be fallout for companies on the ground, observers say

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah ZhengCatherine Wong
Sarah Zheng  and Catherine Wong

Updated: 6:36am, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected pass a bill to counter foreign sanctions. Photo: Simon Song China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected pass a bill to counter foreign sanctions. Photo: Simon Song
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected pass a bill to counter foreign sanctions. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE