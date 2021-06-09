Europe will be the destination as US President Joe Biden makes his first foreign trip as president. Photo: AP
Joe Biden heads for European diplomatic blitz, with China set to be woven ‘throughout every meeting’
- European leaders have concerns about the US president’s hawkish approach toward China, as well as tariffs and travel bans, all continuing from the Trump era
- A cornerstone of the G7 meeting is expected to be a ‘green’ rival to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, but China likely won’t be mentioned by name
Topic | US-China relations
Europe will be the destination as US President Joe Biden makes his first foreign trip as president. Photo: AP