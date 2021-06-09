Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is one of the sponsors of the US Innovation and Competition Act, which passed in the Senate on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is one of the sponsors of the US Innovation and Competition Act, which passed in the Senate on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US Senate passes broad US$250 billion legislation to counter and compete with China

  • A measure that touches on nearly every aspect of the nations’ complex relationship, including semiconductors, Taiwan, Xinjiang and the 2022 Winter Olympics
  • US House of Representatives will next take up its own version of the legislation, called the Eagle Act

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:20am, 9 Jun, 2021

