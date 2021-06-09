The European Union joined the US, Britain and Canada in sanctioning officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP The European Union joined the US, Britain and Canada in sanctioning officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
The European Union joined the US, Britain and Canada in sanctioning officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

European businesses express alarm over China’s anti-sanctions law that could turn companies into ‘sacrificial pawns’

  • The EU Chamber of Commerce in China expresses concern at lack of transparency and says the measures are ‘not conducive to attracting investment’
  • Beijing has yet to provide details of the legislation, but state media has said it will provide a legal basis for retaliation against sanctions

Topic |   China-EU relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:33pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The European Union joined the US, Britain and Canada in sanctioning officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP The European Union joined the US, Britain and Canada in sanctioning officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
The European Union joined the US, Britain and Canada in sanctioning officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE