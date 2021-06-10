The G7 will convene at the Carbis Bay seaside resort in Cornwall on Friday. After the summit, Joe Biden, on his first overseas trip as US president, will attend talks with the EU and Nato in Brussels and with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Photo: Reuters
G7 to roll out green rival to belt and road with US rallying support to confront China
- During his inaugural overseas trip as president, Joe Biden is expected to show the US returning as a global leader after the Trump years
- Not all G7 members are ‘willing to be as confrontational toward China as Washington asks’, says analyst
