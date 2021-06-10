US President Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing a tough stance. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing a tough stance. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing a tough stance. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China hurried work on anti-sanctions law ‘after Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing to take a tough stance’

  • Government advisers say the plans were accelerated after the US President dashed hopes he would take a softer approach than Donald Trump
  • Sources say discussions about the law started last year, but progress had initially been slow while Beijing waited to see what the new administration would do

Topic |   US sanctions on China
Wendy Wu
Amber Wang in Beijing and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 6:21am, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing a tough stance. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing a tough stance. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden disappointed Beijing by continuing a tough stance. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE