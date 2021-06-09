Author Jiang Fangzhou has been called a “traitor” on social media after she spent three months in Japan under the programme. Photo: Weibo Author Jiang Fangzhou has been called a “traitor” on social media after she spent three months in Japan under the programme. Photo: Weibo
China says it supports cultural exchanges with Japan after academics branded ‘traitors’

  • Foreign ministry says they are ‘common practice’ and conducive to developing relations between the two nations
  • Chinese intellectuals who took part in a programme partly funded by Tokyo have been attacked on social media

Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:16pm, 9 Jun, 2021

