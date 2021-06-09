A guard tower and barbed wire fence are seen around a facility in the Xinjiang region, where China is accused of human rights abuses. Photo: AP
Chinese firms may be able to hit back at foreign partners under new anti-sanctions law
- Expert says the legislation, which is expected to be passed on Thursday, will allow companies like Huawei to seek redress through mainland courts
- Businesses outside China are said to be paying close attention to the new law but it’s not expected to be retroactive
