A guard tower and barbed wire fence are seen around a facility in the Xinjiang region, where China is accused of human rights abuses. Photo: AP A guard tower and barbed wire fence are seen around a facility in the Xinjiang region, where China is accused of human rights abuses. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese firms may be able to hit back at foreign partners under new anti-sanctions law

  • Expert says the legislation, which is expected to be passed on Thursday, will allow companies like Huawei to seek redress through mainland courts
  • Businesses outside China are said to be paying close attention to the new law but it’s not expected to be retroactive

Topic |   National People's Congress (NPC)
William Zheng
Updated: 11:49pm, 9 Jun, 2021

