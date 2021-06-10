European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says investigators need complete access to sites and information.Photo: Reuters European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says investigators need complete access to sites and information.Photo: Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says investigators need complete access to sites and information.Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

EU leaders call for ‘complete access’ from China for full Covid-19 origins investigation

  • Bloc adds its weight to push for examination of theory that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan
  • The world has a right to know exactly what happened, EU Council chief says

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says investigators need complete access to sites and information.Photo: Reuters European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says investigators need complete access to sites and information.Photo: Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says investigators need complete access to sites and information.Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE