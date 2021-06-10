Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: AP
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga angers China after he describes Taiwan as a country

  • Suga prompts immediate criticism from Beijing after making the comment during a parliamentary debate about Covid-19 controls
  • Mainland China has never renounced the use of force to regain control over Taiwan and Tokyo’s recent shows of support for the island have already hit relations

Kyodo
Updated: 9:15pm, 10 Jun, 2021

