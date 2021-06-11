Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on April 19. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou wants HSBC evidence kept secret in Canadian extradition battle
- Her lawyers seek a publication ban on the ‘copious’ evidence, obtained as a result of a Hong Kong lawsuit, while Canadian government lawyers oppose secrecy
- Meng is accused of defrauding the bank, and her lawyers hope the new evidence will support her case that she should be freed
