Hungary’s Viktor Orban will support referendum on plan to host Chinese university campus

  • About 10,000 people marched through Budapest on Saturday to protest the proposed sprawling Fudan University campus in the Hungarian capital, planned for 2024
  • Critics say the courting of Fudan University, which deleted references to ‘freedom of thought’ from its charter in 2019, fuels concerns about academic freedom in Hungary

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:27am, 11 Jun, 2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
