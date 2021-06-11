Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Hungary’s Viktor Orban will support referendum on plan to host Chinese university campus
- About 10,000 people marched through Budapest on Saturday to protest the proposed sprawling Fudan University campus in the Hungarian capital, planned for 2024
- Critics say the courting of Fudan University, which deleted references to ‘freedom of thought’ from its charter in 2019, fuels concerns about academic freedom in Hungary
Topic | Hungary
