Japan switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1972. Photo: EPA-EFE Japan switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1972. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial in wake of Chinese protests over description of it as a country

  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato says country’s basic policy has not changed and relations with the island are non-governmental
  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga triggered strong protests from Beijing when he made a passing reference to Taiwan as a country during a parliamentary debate

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Updated: 3:16pm, 11 Jun, 2021

