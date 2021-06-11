Japan switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1972. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial in wake of Chinese protests over description of it as a country
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato says country’s basic policy has not changed and relations with the island are non-governmental
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga triggered strong protests from Beijing when he made a passing reference to Taiwan as a country during a parliamentary debate
Topic | China-Japan relations
