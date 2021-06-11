A Chinese KJ-500 early warning aircraft has been spotted at Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: 81.com A Chinese KJ-500 early warning aircraft has been spotted at Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: 81.com
A Chinese KJ-500 early warning aircraft has been spotted at Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: 81.com
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: PLA sends in spy planes and ship to keep closer watch as regional tensions rise

  • Vessel could be observing how well foreign militaries work together, analyst says
  • Satellite images show aircraft and surveillance ship at Fiery Cross Reef, report says

Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 6:16pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese KJ-500 early warning aircraft has been spotted at Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: 81.com A Chinese KJ-500 early warning aircraft has been spotted at Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: 81.com
A Chinese KJ-500 early warning aircraft has been spotted at Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: 81.com
READ FULL ARTICLE