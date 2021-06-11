Workers plant a cotton field in Xinjiang, where claims of human rights abuses have led to Western-imposed sanctions against China. Photo: AP
China to set up special group to enforce anti-sanctions law
- Under sweeping legislation the body will study options for dealing with foreign companies and individuals which implement Western bans
- Measures will include denial of visas or expulsion as well as the seizing and freezing of assets within China
