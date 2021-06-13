Taiwan is finding it difficult to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from overseas. Photo: AFP Taiwan is finding it difficult to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from overseas. Photo: AFP
Taiwan is finding it difficult to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from overseas. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines after Covid-19 breaches its defences

  • The island’s initial success story has turned sour with an outbreak that has infected more than 12,900 people and claimed 437 lives
  • Taipei is now pinning its hopes on two local jabs as well as donations of overseas vaccines from the US and Japan

Knowledge |   Asia’s territorial disputes
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 3:04pm, 13 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan is finding it difficult to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from overseas. Photo: AFP Taiwan is finding it difficult to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from overseas. Photo: AFP
Taiwan is finding it difficult to secure supplies of Covid-19 vaccines from overseas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE