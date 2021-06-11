US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yang Jiechi, head of the Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, have had their first phone conversation since their meeting in Alaska. Photo: AP
breaking | US urged to abide by One-China principle in top diplomats’ phone call
- China’s Yang Jiechi calls for stability in the Taiwan Strait in first conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken since Alaska meeting
- Beijing’s opposition to politicisation of Covid-19 origins also stressed
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yang Jiechi, head of the Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, have had their first phone conversation since their meeting in Alaska. Photo: AP