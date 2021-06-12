The EU’s slow decision-making process is creating opportunities for other countries to influence the region. Photo: AFP The EU’s slow decision-making process is creating opportunities for other countries to influence the region. Photo: AFP
In the Balkans, China and Russia rush in where the EU loses its tread

  • Tensions are resurfacing in a peninsula that has long been a geopolitical battleground
  • The bloc is losing credibility, creating opportunities for rivals, observers say

Updated: 2:37pm, 12 Jun, 2021

