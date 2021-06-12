Artist’s illustration of the Busanga Hydropower Station. Photo: Handout
China’s DR Congo hydropower projects: a win-win deal or short circuit?
- The Busanga dam will provide a major boost to the local mining industry, but President Felix Tshisekedi wants to renegotiate ‘unfair’ deals with foreign firms
- The central African country’s large cobalt resources – a key element for electric car batteries – have attracted the attention of both China and the West
Topic | China-Africa relations
