Leaders pose at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: AFP Leaders pose at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: AFP
Leaders pose at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: AFP
G7
China /  Diplomacy

G7 leaders to turn attention to China as summit focus shifts to foreign policy

  • Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong expected to be among the top items on day two of the talks
  • Group of 7 could announce launch of rival to Belt and Road Initiative, EU source says

Topic |   G7
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:44pm, 12 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Leaders pose at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: AFP Leaders pose at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: AFP
Leaders pose at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE