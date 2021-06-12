China will not be represented at the G7 summit in Cornwall but it will be the focus of talks as leaders discuss foreign policy issues on Saturday. Sources involved in planning the event said the main issues would range from human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the crackdown in Hong Kong, to strengthening supply chains and an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union will be under pressure from US President Joe Biden keen to push a harder line on China. “China is far and away the current administration’s top foreign policy priority and thus nearly all foreign policy decisions are made through the lens of how they will impact the US effort to out-compete China,” analysts from Beacon Policy Advisers said in a note, adding that a willingness to collaborate on China would score points with Biden in other areas. “Were European countries to signal a willingness to become closer partners with the US, there could be an increased effort to resolve these tensions in the relationship, but without that clear signal from Europe, they will remain out of the White House’s spotlight.” Associated Press reported that Biden would push the group to publicly call out China over its alleged forced labour practices in Xinjiang . The leaders are also expected to unveil a green infrastructure drive to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative . An EU official said a figure of US$100 billion for the infrastructure plan had been discussed at negotiations this week, and the plan would focus on funnelling money into Africa in a bid to counter Beijing’s rising influence there. In their meeting on Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel “discussed a number of foreign policy issues including China and Russia’s destabilising activity”, according to a readout. The three-day summit began on Friday with coordination meetings and a photo under grey skies on Carbis Bay Beach. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the “main focus” of the coordination meetings included “COVID, climate and China” – a reiteration of what US officials had described as the “three ‘Cs’” that would dominate discussions this weekend. “Multilateralism is back!” added European Council President Charles Michel, in what has been a running theme in the build-up to the first forum since former US president Donald Trump left office in January. While foreign policy, reserved for Saturday’s sessions, was not on the official agenda on Friday, China did loom large over the first day’s talks. A readout of a meeting between Johnson and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of Friday’s summit said the pair “discussed a number of foreign policy issues including China and Iran”. And after taking part in the traditional G7 “family photo”, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden discussed how to avoid confrontation with China while defending their countries’ “values and interests”, Reuters quoted French officials as saying. Friday’s main session revolved around economic recovery. In a brief statement after the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had “enjoyed a positive and productive first day of discussions at the G7, focused on ways we can collaborate to build a more inclusive and fair global economy”. Echoing the upbeat sentiment, Johnson, speaking before the session, said there was “potential to generate many, many millions of high-wage, high-skilled jobs, and I think that is what the people of our countries now want us to focus on”. US’ reputation rebounds with Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump at the helm, Pew survey finds Friday’s sessions concluded with a dinner attended by the leaders, their partners and a handful of other prominent guests: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William. Turbot fish caught off the Cornish coast was paired with German Riesling and – pointedly – Australian shiraz, perhaps a nod to Britain’s desire to expand the G7 to a Democratic 10 including Australia. Australia’s wine industry has been targeted by punitive duties in China as Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. On Thursday, Johnson, Michel and von der Leyen all joined these calls – along with Biden, who had previously expressed such views, in a sign that Western powers are coordinating on the issue. Morrison, along with leaders from India (remotely), South Africa and South Korea, as well as representatives of Asean , will be there on Saturday at Westminster’s invitation, when the agenda will be dominated by foreign policy. There has been much speculation as to how far the US can push other members on including tough language and material action on China in Sunday’s communique. As well as raising the need to avoid “confrontation” with China on Friday, Macron said on Thursday that the country should not be a focus for Nato , ahead of the alliance’s annual summit on Monday in Brussels. Boris Johnson’s China balancing act faces test as G7 comes to town “We need to know who our enemies are and where,” Macron said, in a sign that France may be unwilling to go as far as Biden would like on China. Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg had previously said that China would feature more heavily than ever before at the summit. “We need to engage with China on issues like arms control and climate change, and therefore China is not an adversary,” Stoltenberg said, but added that “they don’t share our values”. Additional reporting by Owen Churchill