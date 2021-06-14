China’s former foreign vice-minister Fu Ying said competition did not exclude cooperation, in remarks published by state media on Sunday, as the G7 wrapped up in Britain. Photo: AFP
China-US competition will heat up but ‘we can work together’: former diplomat
- Senior foreign affairs expert Fu Ying predicts rivalry will intensify over which system of governance is superior
- In remarks published to coincide with the end of G7 summit, Fu says China is prepared for direct competition
Topic | US-China relations
