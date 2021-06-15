Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen drew Beijing’s ire in 2016 when she spoke to directly to then president-elect Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Explainer |
A timeline of cross-strait relations under Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen
- Relationship between Taipei and Beijing has gone from friendly to frosty since 2016, as Washington ties grow warmer
- First milestone in the downward spiral was Tsai’s unprecedented conversation with then president-elect Donald Trump
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen drew Beijing’s ire in 2016 when she spoke to directly to then president-elect Donald Trump. Photo: AP