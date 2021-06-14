China says the G7 has “shown the world that they are engaging in small circle … power politics while deliberately creating confrontations and divisions”. Photo: Xinhua China says the G7 has “shown the world that they are engaging in small circle … power politics while deliberately creating confrontations and divisions”. Photo: Xinhua
China accuses G7 leaders of ‘small circle’ power politics after rebuke of Beijing

  • Beijing says group ‘deliberately slandered’ the country and hits out at ‘political manipulation’
  • Nations called for new probe into origins of Covid-19 and urged respect for human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:10pm, 14 Jun, 2021

