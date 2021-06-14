Nato leaders at a plenary session at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization headquarters in Brussels on Monday. The 30-nation alliance discussed increasingly tense relations with China as part of its agenda. Photo: AP
developing | Nato says China presents ‘systemic challenges’ and vows to counter its rise
- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization releases a statement a day after the Group of 7 focuses on China as well
- Events are part of US President Joe Biden’s plans to rebuild the transatlantic alliance, with an aim of heading off China threats
Topic | China-EU relations
