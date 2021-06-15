The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout
The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

US strike group in South China Sea ahead of Asean defence talks

  • USS Ronald Reagan leads maritime exercises in disputed waterway before expanded regional discussions aimed at easing tensions
  • US Navy says its patrol is part of ‘routine presence’ in the energy-rich region which is subject to numerous competing claims

Topic |   South China Sea
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 2:32pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout
The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE