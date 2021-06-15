The US Navy sent a strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan to the South China Sea for exercises on Monday. Photo: Handout
US strike group in South China Sea ahead of Asean defence talks
- USS Ronald Reagan leads maritime exercises in disputed waterway before expanded regional discussions aimed at easing tensions
- US Navy says its patrol is part of ‘routine presence’ in the energy-rich region which is subject to numerous competing claims
Topic | South China Sea
