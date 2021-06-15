Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) pose for a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) pose for a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) pose for a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-Nato relations: Beijing vows to act after ‘systemic challenge’ claim but says it’s no threat

  • A statement by China’s mission to the European Union says Nato’s characterisation is ‘slander’ and ‘misjudgment’
  • Beijing says its military budget – five times less than that of Nato’s – proves it will not pose a threat to Western security

Topic |   China-EU relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 2:33pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) pose for a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) pose for a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) pose for a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE