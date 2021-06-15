Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua
China, Middle East, ramp up public health cooperation against coronavirus pandemic
- Laboratories on the agenda, according to new agreement signed in Jeddah
- Move is the latest in multilateral collaboration between China and the region
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua