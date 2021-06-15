Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China, Middle East, ramp up public health cooperation against coronavirus pandemic

  • Laboratories on the agenda, according to new agreement signed in Jeddah
  • Move is the latest in multilateral collaboration between China and the region

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:28pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing (left) and Mansur Muhtar, vice-president of the Islamic Development Bank, witness an agreement to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE