Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China, Russia have ‘no choice’ but to strengthen strategic and military ties in face of G7 and Nato, observer says

  • Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva to discuss deteriorating relationship but expectations are low
  • Moscow and Beijing could pursue a closer alliance after G7 and Nato took a tough line on both

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:19am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE