Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP
China, Russia have ‘no choice’ but to strengthen strategic and military ties in face of G7 and Nato, observer says
- Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva to discuss deteriorating relationship but expectations are low
- Moscow and Beijing could pursue a closer alliance after G7 and Nato took a tough line on both
Topic | China-Russia relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to pursue closer ties. Photo: AP