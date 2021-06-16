US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
EU, US to launch trade, technology council as it faces competition from China
- A joint EU-US statement says the council would focus on removing trade barriers, setting global standards and promoting joint innovation in key technologies
- ‘We commit to building an EU-US partnership on the rebalancing of global supply chains in semiconductors,’ statement reads
Topic | US-China trade war
