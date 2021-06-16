Thousands of protesters marched in Budapest on June 5 to oppose the planned satellite campus for China’s Fudan University. Photo: AP Thousands of protesters marched in Budapest on June 5 to oppose the planned satellite campus for China’s Fudan University. Photo: AP
Hungary
China /  Diplomacy

Hungary approves land donation for controversial Chinese university

  • Lawmakers vote overwhelmingly to give planned Fudan campus four state-owned plots earmarked for local student housing
  • The project has attracted fierce opposition from Budapest’s mayor who wants a referendum on the issue before elections in April

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:16pm, 16 Jun, 2021

