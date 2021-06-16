Beijing has rejected a proposal from Taiwanese business groups to allow island residents to get vaccinated at major airports on the mainland as a way to skip quarantine requirements. Photo: Reuters Beijing has rejected a proposal from Taiwanese business groups to allow island residents to get vaccinated at major airports on the mainland as a way to skip quarantine requirements. Photo: Reuters
Fly in-fly out Covid-19 jab proposal for Taiwan rejected by mainland

  • Business groups had hoped for vaccination stations in mainland airports as island scrambles for vaccines
  • Taiwanese visitors must comply with pandemic control measures or put passengers and flight crews at risk

Topic |   Coronavirus Taiwan
