China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Chinese people have stood up’: Beijing says it has no fear of US-EU aims to counter rising China
- Both the Chinese diplomatic mission at EU and the foreign ministry have rebuked Western powers after they launched trade and technology council
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told Asean meeting China was determined to protect sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and South China Sea
Topic | China-EU relations
