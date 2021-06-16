China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

‘Chinese people have stood up’: Beijing says it has no fear of US-EU aims to counter rising China

  • Both the Chinese diplomatic mission at EU and the foreign ministry have rebuked Western powers after they launched trade and technology council
  • Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told Asean meeting China was determined to protect sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and South China Sea

Topic |   China-EU relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has told an Asean meeting China is determined to protect its sovereignty over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang (pictured) and the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE