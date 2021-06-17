The talks, which included US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, lasted for three hours, including one break. They were expected to last four hours or more, but two of three sessions were combined into one and a break was removed from the agenda.

The summit, held at an 18th-century Swiss villa in a park overlooking Lake Geneva, was the final act in Biden’s first overseas trip as president, during which he shored up consensus within the European Union, the G7 and Nato that Russia and China present threats to each of these multilateral groups.

Both countries, Biden said just a day before his meeting with Putin, were “trying to drive a wedge in our transatlantic solidarity”, while he called Nato’s Article 5 – which obligates each member nation to come to the defence of any other member that is attacked militarily – “sacred”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a news conference after meeting with Biden in Geneva on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Speaking at his own news conference after their meeting, Putin described the tone of the talks with Biden as “constructive” and said that the two sides agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in a bid to lower tensions, according to AP.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, was recalled from Washington in March after Biden said in an ABC interview that he thought Putin was a killer who would “pay a price” for alleged US election interference. The US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, left Moscow a month later after Russia “recommended” that he return to the US.

However, in what may be an indication that the description of the leaders’ talk as positive and constructive may be fleeting, Putin may not have been as receptive to cooperation as Biden suggested.

According to The New York Times, Putin denied that Russia has played any role in cyberattacks against America and called the US the biggest offender. The Russian leader also suggested that he was not interested in establishing “guardrails” about what kinds of attacks on critical infrastructure are off limits in peacetime.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan leaving a closed hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on May 24. Both he and Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov are said to be returning to their posts. Photo: Getty Images/AFP

Cold expressions held by the two leaders during their pre-summit photo and confrontations between US media and Russian security officers set the scene ahead of the talks.

Politico reported that “the throng of press covering the summit quickly devolved into a chaotic scene, with Russian security shoving members of the media while reporters and White House officials screamed at Putin’s forces for their treatment of the journalists”.

RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned media outlet “blamed the scuffle on its US counterparts, falsely reporting that ‘American journalists staged a stampede’”, according to Politico, which also said that there would be “no breaking of bread” by the two leaders.

However, the stakes for Biden going into the summit were much higher than the lack of dinner table conviviality or the treatment of journalists.

The two delegations at the Villa la Grange in Geneva on Wednesday. Photo: Sputnik/AFP

FBI Director Christopher Wray told The Wall Street Journal last week that his agency is investigating approximately 100 different types of ransomware, many of which are connected to actors in Russia . Wray said that the dozens of malicious software variants are responsible for multiple ransomware attacks that have paralysed US schools and hospitals, leaked police files, triggered fuel shortages and threatened global food supply chains.

Biden’s stops in Britain and Brussels ahead of Wednesday’s meeting were meant to assemble a coordinated strategy with the EU, Nato and the G7 to counter these attacks.

“There are many efforts that we’ll need” to protect American data and critical systems from cyberattacks by Russia and China, Anne Neuberger, Biden’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said in a Council on Foreign Relations discussion in April.

“The model we will use is sequentially pragmatic, identifying specific areas and then executing in partnership with the private sector from a policy perspective, from a whole-of-government perspective, from a whole-of-society perspective, and then clearly with our allies and partners because we face many of the same issues,” she said.