US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US to counter China’s ‘malign’ influence on United Nations, says senior official

  • US to build alliance at UN to investigate the source of Covid-19 and address human rights abuses in Xinjiang, ambassador says
  • China has moved aggressively to boost its influence at the UN, securing top positions for its nationals

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 4:54am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during a hearing before House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE