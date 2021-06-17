US Representative Ami Bera said he expected much of the Taiwan Act to be eventually included in the Eagle Act, a sweeping bill on dealings with China. Photo: Reuters US Representative Ami Bera said he expected much of the Taiwan Act to be eventually included in the Eagle Act, a sweeping bill on dealings with China. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: pushing against Beijing, Washington lawmakers plan pro-Taiwan bill

  • This week, Democratic and Republican leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Asia subcommittee will introduce the Taiwan Peace and Stability Act
  • New bill does not advocate a move away from the long-standing US stance of ‘strategic ambiguity’ despite calls from hawkish members of Congress

Updated: 1:02pm, 17 Jun, 2021

