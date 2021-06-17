A facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang region believed to be a re-education camp. In 2021, the parliaments of Canada, the Netherlands, Britain, Lithuania and the Czech Republic adopted motions denouncing Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP A facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang region believed to be a re-education camp. In 2021, the parliaments of Canada, the Netherlands, Britain, Lithuania and the Czech Republic adopted motions denouncing Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
European Union
China /  Diplomacy

China sanctions Belgian lawmaker for motion warning of genocide risk against Xinjiang Uygurs

  • Beijing announces sanction of member of parliament Samuel Cogolati for ‘spreading lies and false information’
  • The Belgian proposal is intended to disrupt Xinjiang’s social stability and contain China’s development, says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Jun, 2021

