“The West has launched a public opinion war against us. How can we not fight back?” says Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China’s Wolf Warrior diplomacy is our justified defence – get used to it, says outspoken diplomat
- Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye says striking back embodies the ‘achieve something’ mantra of Deng Xiaoping
- His remarks come after President Xi Jinping called for top party officials to build a more ‘respectable’ image of China
Topic | Diplomacy
