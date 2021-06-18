Taiwan’s Air Force Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets inside a hangar at a military base in Penghu island, Taiwan in September 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan’s Air Force Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets inside a hangar at a military base in Penghu island, Taiwan in September 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
US touts Taiwan ‘porcupine’ strategy to thwart Chinese threat

  • Washington to make clear Taipei must avoid any provocative action that would compel Beijing to respond, officials say
  • US pressures Taiwan to increase its military spending, invest in more mobile coastal cruise missile systems and strengthen its military reserves

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 4:12am, 18 Jun, 2021

