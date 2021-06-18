Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter
Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Wolf Warrior diplomat hits out at Europe’s military focus in Indo-Pacific

  • China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, suggests nations should instead seek economic and trade cooperation in region
  • But he says French and German leaders are taking correct approach to ties with Beijing and aren’t influenced by ‘anti-Chinese voices’

Topic |   China-EU relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 7:15pm, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter
Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE