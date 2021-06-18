Ambassador Lu Shaye says European Indo-Pacific policies should not be used as “a strategy against China”. Photo: Twitter
Chinese Wolf Warrior diplomat hits out at Europe’s military focus in Indo-Pacific
- China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, suggests nations should instead seek economic and trade cooperation in region
- But he says French and German leaders are taking correct approach to ties with Beijing and aren’t influenced by ‘anti-Chinese voices’
