African countries have struggled in the global race to vaccinate and many governments on the continent turned to China to supply vaccines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese jab becomes an added hurdle for some African visitors to the European Union

  • Travellers to Europe must prove they’re fully inoculated with one of four EMA-approved jabs but no Chinese vaccine is on the list yet
  • Morocco is working to persuade Paris to recognise any vaccine certified by the WHO

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:21pm, 18 Jun, 2021

