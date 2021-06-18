African countries have struggled in the global race to vaccinate and many governments on the continent turned to China to supply vaccines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese jab becomes an added hurdle for some African visitors to the European Union
- Travellers to Europe must prove they’re fully inoculated with one of four EMA-approved jabs but no Chinese vaccine is on the list yet
- Morocco is working to persuade Paris to recognise any vaccine certified by the WHO
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
African countries have struggled in the global race to vaccinate and many governments on the continent turned to China to supply vaccines. Photo: EPA-EFE