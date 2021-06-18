Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Rome in October, which the White House national security adviser says could be a potential place for talks. Photo: AFP
Relations may be too tense for Xi-Biden talks
- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has suggested direct talks may be on the cards
- But Chinese observers say Beijing might not be keen and there is little room for compromise on key issues
Topic | Joe Biden’s China policy
