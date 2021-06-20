Comac’s C919 is still in the testing phase. Photo: AFP Comac’s C919 is still in the testing phase. Photo: AFP
Comac’s C919 is still in the testing phase. Photo: AFP
Airbus
China /  Diplomacy

How Comac could change the ABCs of commercial aviation in China

  • The Chinese manufacturer is preparing its C919 for the runway to eventually rival to Airbus’s A320 and Boeing’s B737
  • Aircraft won’t be a game changer but might capture market share, analyst says

Topic |   Airbus
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:45pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Comac’s C919 is still in the testing phase. Photo: AFP Comac’s C919 is still in the testing phase. Photo: AFP
Comac’s C919 is still in the testing phase. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE