The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is set to be completed in September. Photo: TNS
China tells its nationals to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals
- Citizens and organisations should strengthen emergency preparedness with security situation ‘becoming more severe and complicated’, Chinese embassy says
- Withdrawal of US and Nato troops has been blamed by Beijing for a wave of attacks
