China tells its nationals to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals

  • Citizens and organisations should strengthen emergency preparedness with security situation ‘becoming more severe and complicated’, Chinese embassy says
  • Withdrawal of US and Nato troops has been blamed by Beijing for a wave of attacks

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 12:29pm, 21 Jun, 2021

