Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP
China policy divides Germany’s biggest party ahead of election
- A Christian Democratic Union manifesto describes China as posing ‘the greatest foreign and security policy challenge today’
- In contrast, the party’s candidate to be next chancellor questions the logic of criticising China on human rights
Germany
