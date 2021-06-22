Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP
Germany
China /  Diplomacy

China policy divides Germany’s biggest party ahead of election

  • A Christian Democratic Union manifesto describes China as posing ‘the greatest foreign and security policy challenge today’
  • In contrast, the party’s candidate to be next chancellor questions the logic of criticising China on human rights

Topic |   Germany
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 1:53am, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP
Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet gives a press conference after a congress of the conservative CDU/Christian Social Union sister parties in Berlin, Germany on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE