Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s man in Washington Cui Tiankai heads for home after eight years as envoy
- Foreign vice-minister Qin Gang tipped to replace the diplomat known for his relatively moderate stance
- In farewell message Cui calls on overseas Chinese to play ‘key role’ in US-China relations
