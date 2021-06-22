Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s man in Washington Cui Tiankai heads for home after eight years as envoy

  • Foreign vice-minister Qin Gang tipped to replace the diplomat known for his relatively moderate stance
  • In farewell message Cui calls on overseas Chinese to play ‘key role’ in US-China relations

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng  and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:32am, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has announced his impending return to China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE