A lack of face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has made it harder for traders to do business and for Beijing officials to bridge a trust gap with the West. Illustration: Brian Wang A lack of face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has made it harder for traders to do business and for Beijing officials to bridge a trust gap with the West. Illustration: Brian Wang
A lack of face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has made it harder for traders to do business and for Beijing officials to bridge a trust gap with the West. Illustration: Brian Wang
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: how China’s closed borders have hit trade and diplomacy

  • Chinese traders are feeling the pinch as they try to do everything online, as overseas clients count the cost of shipping delays
  • Meanwhile, top-level meetings have been held virtually at a time when Beijing’s relations with major trade partners are worsening

Topic |   China's border reopening
Josephine MaCissy Zhou
Josephine Ma , Cissy Zhou  and Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A lack of face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has made it harder for traders to do business and for Beijing officials to bridge a trust gap with the West. Illustration: Brian Wang A lack of face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has made it harder for traders to do business and for Beijing officials to bridge a trust gap with the West. Illustration: Brian Wang
A lack of face-to-face meetings during the pandemic has made it harder for traders to do business and for Beijing officials to bridge a trust gap with the West. Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE