China bails out Republic of Congo with second debt restructure

  • Xi Jinping responds positively to direct appeal from his Brazzaville counterpart to renegotiate terms of US$2.4 billion loans
  • A renewed agreement with Chinese lenders will help the central African country unlock funding from the IMF

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 3:59pm, 22 Jun, 2021

The port at the oil-producing city of Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo. The country’s troubles can be traced to the 2014 crash in oil prices. Photo: AFP The port at the oil-producing city of Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo. The country’s troubles can be traced to the 2014 crash in oil prices. Photo: AFP
The port at the oil-producing city of Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo. The country’s troubles can be traced to the 2014 crash in oil prices. Photo: AFP
